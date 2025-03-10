Budgets, housing plan, reduction of working hours, judicial reform, all stalled because government lacks majority in Congress

There are no budgets, nor does the government expect there to be any, at least in the short term. The unblocking of dialogue with Junts, in exchange for new concessions such as shared competencies in immigration, has not managed to clear a legislature that is ‘barren in substantial reforms’… ‘The government’s major announcements, such as the reduction of working hours, housing assistance measures, the democratic regeneration plan, or the modernization of the judicial career have not even begun their parliamentary processing, waiting for stable majorities in Congress that guarantee their viability,’ explains the pro-government digital newspaper Eldiario.es, which adds:

‘In fact, no one rules out at this point that the Executive may fail to fulfill the public commitment made by both María Jesús Montero – the Minister of Finance – and the President (Sánchez) himself when they both stated that, with or without support, the budget bill would be presented and defended in Congress. The decision now is that if there is no possibility of addressing that negotiation, the accounts will not even be presented. And in Moncloa, they think it is a pipe dream to consider a scenario today where groups like Podemos or Junts, both essential, can be brought together, especially with the backdrop of the exponential increase in military spending committed by Spain due to the threat from Russia and the United States regarding Ukraine or following the migration agreement with the Catalan independence supporters.