Pension expenditure rises by 6.2% in July, reaching a record high of €14.432 million

The average pension under the Social Security system stands at €1,372.2 this month, 4.6% higher than in the same month last year.

Reported by the Editorial Team

Pension expenditure reached €14.4319 billion in July, up 6.2% compared with the same month last year, according to figures provided by the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, which include the adjustment approved by the Government for 2026.

In the seventh month of the year, 10,517,634 pensions were paid to more than 9.5 million people.

Specifically, there were 6.73 million retirement pensions, more than 2.3 million widow’s and widower’s pensions under the Social Security system, 1.06 million permanent disability pensions, 336,294 orphan’s pensions and 46,895 pensions paid to family members.

Thus, of the monthly Social Security contributory pension bill, retirement pensions account for 73.4 per cent of the total, amounting to 10,589.3 million euros. €2,287.7 million has been allocated to widow’s pensions, whilst the total for permanent disability benefits amounts to €1,330.6 million, that for orphan’s pensions to €185.7 million and that for dependants’ benefits to €38.7 million.

The average pension under the Social Security system, which includes the amounts for the various types of pension, stands at €1,372.2 this month, 4.6 per cent higher than in the same month last year. The average retirement pension stands at €1,573.7 per month, an increase of 4.5 per cent.

By scheme, the average retirement pension under the General Scheme is €1,732.7 per month, whilst under the Special Scheme for Self-Employed Workers it is €1,061.2. In the Coal Mining Scheme, the average pension is €3,003.9, and €1,738.1 in the Seafarers’ Scheme.

The average monthly amount for new retirement pension recipients in the system stood at €1,666.4, according to the latest available data, which is from June.

As for the supplement to reduce the gender gap, in July, more than 1.6 million pensions included this supplement: 1,619,109, of which 71 per cent of the recipients were women (1,149,739). The average monthly amount of this pension supplement is €76.8. Of the total number of pensions receiving this supplement, 23.5 per cent are for pensioners with one child (381,819), 50.7 per cent for recipients with two children (821,019), 17.6% are received by those with three children (284,719) and, for those with four or more children, 8.1% (131,522).

Furthermore, up to July, 184,196 new retirement pension claims were registered, of which 11.9 per cent were voluntary deferred retirements, representing an increase of one percentage point compared with the end of 2025.

As a result of the voluntary deferral of retirement and the lower rate of early retirement, the average age of retirement stands at 65.4 years.