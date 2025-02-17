Top Stories

Capital Group, main shareholder in Grifols, reduces stake from 3.406% to 2.902% in order to consider exit

TOPICS:
grifols edificio

Posted By: The Corner 17th February 2025

Link Securities | Capital Group, historical shareholder of Grifols, faces its exit by placing its stake in the company’s capital below 3%, Expansión newspaper reported yesterday. On 7 February, as recorded in the records of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), Capital Group reduced its stake in GRF to 2.902%, from the 3.406% declared on 5 February. Of the 2.9% declared by the fund, 0.45% is also on loan to bearish investors, who take these shares to sell them in the hope of buying them back cheaper in the future. Market sources point out that, given Capital Group’s track record of exiting over the last year, it will most likely continue to unwind positions, unless the 27 February plan convinces it to retake positions.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.