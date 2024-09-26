CNMV issues warning to Grifols, Gotham and General Industrial Partners fund for very serious breaches of law

Bankinter: The National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) has issued a warning to Grifols (GRF), Gotham and the General Industrial Partners (GIP) fund for very serious infringements.

In the case of Grifols, according to the CNMV, the group provided information “with inaccurate or untruthful data or which omits relevant aspects in accordance” with accounting standards in the annual reports for 2021, 2022 and 2023, as well as in the accounts for H1 2024. It also finds untrue or misleading information on the method of calculation of some alternative performance measures and incomplete explanations and non-inclusion of related-party transactions. With regard to Gotham and GIP, according to the CNMV, they would have manipulated the market and would have breached the obligations set out in the regulation on market abuse in terms of share recommendations, behaviour that could have criminal consequences.

Opinion of Bankinter’s analysis team: Negative news with reputational impact. According to Grifols, the amount of the penalty is less than €1m and will have no impact on its financial statements.