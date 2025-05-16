‘Creditors’ contests grow by 12% up to April

According to the monitoring of insolvency proceedings published in the Official State Gazette (BOE) carried out by Iberinform, the business fabric registered a year-on-year decrease of -3.5% in business insolvencies in April. For the year as a whole, they accumulate an increase of 12% compared to the same period in 2024.

A creditors’ contest is a judicial procedure designed to manage and administer the assets of a company that cannot meet its debts. Its aim is for the largest possible number of creditors to recover their debts, as well as to ensure the continuity of the company.

By sectors, in 2025 as a whole, insolvencies predominate in commerce (25% of the total) and in the construction and real estate sectors (18%), followed by the manufacturing industry (14%), business services (12%), and hospitality (11%). The largest increases are recorded in the chemical subsectors (386%), extractive industry (150%), accommodation (100%), healthcare (71%), energy (67%), and electronics and ICT trade (42%).

Business insolvency is concentrated in Catalonia (27% of the total), Madrid (22%), the Valencian Community (13%), and Andalusia (11%). The largest increases in 2025 as a whole have been recorded in Extremadura (164%), the Balearic Islands (64%), Andalusia (32%), Castilla La Mancha (27%), and Murcia and Navarra (29%).