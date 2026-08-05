Spain and Portugal establish joint accreditation scheme for corporate reporting

The General Council of Economists of Spain and the Ordem dos Contabilistas Certificados of Portugal have signed a strategic alliance that will lead to a new professional qualification in accounting and sustainability, with a 210-hour programme aimed at the Ibero-American region.

Reported by Consejeros Editorial Team

The General Council of Economists of Spain (CGE) and the Ordem dos Contabilistas Certificados de Portugal (OCC) have signed a collaboration agreement to develop joint initiatives aimed at strengthening the training, international profile and recognition of accounting and finance professionals in Europe and Latin America.

The agreement, signed in Lisbon by the presidents of both organisations, represents a new step in institutional cooperation between Spain and Portugal and seeks to address the challenges posed by an economic environment characterised by the growing internationalisation of businesses, regulatory harmonisation and the incorporation of sustainability criteria into corporate reporting.

The first initiative arising from this partnership will be the creation of the Expert in International Corporate Reporting: Accounting and Sustainability qualification, a joint professional accreditation designed for professionals in the Ibero-American region who work, or wish to work, in international markets.

The training programme will last 210 hours and will be delivered between November 2026 and May 2027 entirely online, via the e-conocimiento.org platform. Classes will be offered in Spanish and Portuguese with simultaneous translation, which will facilitate access for participants from different countries.

The curriculum will include a common module of 150 hours dedicated to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), sustainability reporting, financial analysis and sustainable finance. It will also incorporate four specific modules on the accounting, tax and commercial regulations of Spain, Portugal and Brazil, alongside a module focusing on the regulatory framework in Latin America.

The content covers the main international sustainability standards, such as ESRS, GRI and ISSB, as well as aspects relating to data collection and management, the analysis of double materiality, the preparation of corporate reports and an introduction to independent verification processes.

The methodology will combine live classes, on-demand content, case studies, sessions led by international experts and networking opportunities. Furthermore, the programme will allow participants to undertake the full programme or individual modules; those completing individual modules will receive a specific certificate, whilst those completing the full programme will be awarded the joint qualification issued by the CGE and the OCC.

Leaders from both institutions emphasised that the initiative aims to contribute to theconvergence of accounting and sustainability practices between the two countries, strengthen the competitiveness of businesses —particularly SMEs with cross-border operations— and move towards an Iberian professional space with an international reach.