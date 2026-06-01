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DBRS affirms rating for Spain at A (high), with stable outlook, in line with other agencies such as S&P

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Posted By: The Corner 1st June 2026

The rating agency considers that the risks to the outlook are balanced, despite downward pressure from external events. The economy continues to grow above the EU average and is supported by funds (NGEU). Weaknesses include the lack of a budget approval since 2023, comparatively low levels of per capita income and a high, albeit declining, public debt ratio.

Analysis team’s view: unsurprisingly, the DBRS rating is in line with that of other major rating agencies such as S&P (A+ with a stable outlook, since September 2025). In that same month of September 2025, Moody’s and Fitch revised their ratings to A3 with a stable outlook and A with a stable outlook, respectively.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.