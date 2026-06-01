Mapfre’s major risks division to lead business’s international expansion in Europe and US

The Spanish insurer has embarked on a new phase of international expansion focused on the European and US markets. The strategic plan will be led by Mapfre Global Risks,the division specialising in solutions for complex projects such as satellites or major civil infrastructure.

This unit—which in 2025 contributed 5% of the group’s profit and 6% of its total premiums—plans to centralise and deploy all its underwriting and management capacity for major corporate risks in both regions from Madrid.

Mapfre has emphasised that this expansion will be underpinned by a diversified growth model, in which new lines of business such as ‘cyber insurance’ and parametric insurance also play a significant role.

The Spanish insurer has embarked on a new phase of international expansion focused on the European and US markets. The strategic plan will be led by Mapfre Global Risks, the division specialising in solutions for complex projects such as satellites or major civil infrastructure.

This unit—which in 2025 contributed 5% of the group’s profit and 6% of its total premiums—plans to centralise and deploy all its underwriting and management capacity for major corporate risks in both regions from Madrid.

Mapfre has emphasised that this expansion will be underpinned by a diversified growth model, in which new lines of business such as ‘cyber insurance’ and parametric insurance also play a significant role.