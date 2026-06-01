Iberdrola secures 98% support at AGM and re-elects Pedro Azagra as CEO

The chairman, Ignacio Sánchez Galán, has reiterated his €43 billion investment plan for the period 2026–2028, with which he expects to exceed €6.6 billion in net profit in 2026 and reach €7.6 billion in 2028.

Reported by Editorial Team

Iberdrola’s shareholders have approved all items put to the vote at the Annual General Meeting held this Friday, with an average approval rate of 98% and a attendance quorum of 74%, according to the company. Among the approved resolutions is the reappointment of Pedro Azagra as CEO.

The meeting also gave the green light to the appointment of Marina Grossi as a new independent director and to the re-election of María Ángeles Alcalá Díaz, Isabel García Tejerina and Anthony L. Gardner as independent directors.

During his address to shareholders, Iberdrola’s executive chairman, Ignacio Galán, highlighted that the company is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year and defended the strategy developed over recent decades centred on the electrification of the economy.

Regarding the results, the company noted that it closed 2025 with a net profit of €6.285 billion, 12% higher than the previous year, following record investments totalling €14.46 billion.

Furthermore, Iberdrola will distribute more than €4.5 billion to its shareholders. The total payout for 2025 will amount to €0.685 gross per share, including a participation dividend of €0.005 per share, as the 70% attendance threshold at the AGM was exceeded.

The electricity company also highlighted the performance of its share price, whichhas exceeded €135 billion in market capitalisation, making it the leading European electricity company by market value.

Looking ahead to the coming years, the company reiterated its €43 billion investment plan for the period 2026–2028. With this programme, Iberdrola expects to exceed €6.6 billion in net profit in 2026 and reach €7.6 billion in 2028.

The company also reviewed the performance of its key figures since 2001. According to the data provided,assets have increased eightfold to €161 billion, whilst generation capacity stands at 60,000 MW and the workforce totals 46,000 employees.