Top Stories

Home sales in Spain accelerate in June: up 5.9% year-on-year compared to 2.0% drop in May

TOPICS:
vivienda nueva

Posted By: The Corner 29th August 2025

Bankinter | According to notaries, the number of sales reached 68,128 transactions in June, representing growth of 5.9% (year-on-year) compared to 62,587 transactions in May (a drop of 2.0%). The average price per square metre stood at €1,906/m² in June, representing an increase of 8.0% year-on-year (€1,836/m²; up 6.7% in May).

Analysis team’ view: Good news. The property market is showing strength again after the fall in home sales in May (2.0%). Transactions are therefore recovering, supported, among other things, by interest rate cuts. In our opinion, although demand remains very high, the property market is likely to lose some momentum in H2 2025. This is mainly due to a slowdown in economic growth and a lack of supply. We therefore estimate that transactions will fall by 5% in 2025 and 2026, with house prices moderating to around 5% in 2025 and 3% in 2026.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.