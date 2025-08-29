CAF subsidiary Solaris wins contract for 180 electric buses worth €150 million for city of Malmö

Link Securities | As announced yesterday by the company, Nobina Sverige AB, one of Scandinavia’s largest public transport operators, has confirmed a new contract with its subsidiary Solaris for the delivery of 180 zero-emission Urbino electric buses that will operate in the Swedish city of Malmö. The contract is worth around €150 million.

CAF notes in its statement that this is one of the largest orders for electric buses in Solaris’ history in the region and that it marks a new stage in the long and successful collaboration between Solaris and Nobina over recent years. The new fleet of 180 electric buses, which are scheduled for delivery between 2026 and 2027, includes vehicles of different lengths: 12, 15, 18 and 24 metres. These vehicles will serve both urban and suburban routes in Malmö, Sweden’s third largest city, which through this significant investment is taking a major step towards the complete electrification of its public transport system.