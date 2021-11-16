Home Sales In Spain Rise 40.6%, Its Best September In 14 Years ﻿

The sale and purchase of homes soared by 40.6% in September compared to to a year earlier, to 53,410 transactions. This is the highest figure in a September since 2007, as reported Monday by the National Statistics Institute (INE).

The number of home sales and purchases in September is also the highest number of transactions in any month since April 2008, when sales and purchases reached 54,801.

With the year-on-year increase in September, the number of home sales and purchases has now reached seven consecutive months of positive rates, following increases of 32.4% and 65.9% in March and April, respectively, 107.6% in May, 73.5% in June, 53.5% in July and 57.9% in August.

The year-on-year upturn in home sales and purchases in September was the result of an increase in new home operations which rose by 30.1% to 10,933, the highest since March 2014. There was also an increase of 43.6% in the sale and purchase of used apartments to 42,477 transactions, its highest figure since May 2007.