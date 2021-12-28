IAG reiterates its commitment to analysing alternative options with Globalia “which could bring significant benefits”

Link Securities | The CEO of IAG, Luis Gallego, has insisted that they are looking for “alternative agreements” to be able to go ahead with the purchase of Air Europa. The operation has recently been on the back burner, according to last Thursday’s elEconomista.es. We should recall that Iberia’s parent company and Globalia, the owner of Air Europa, gave themselves to end-January as a deadline to evaluate other structures which might be interesting. According to Luis Gallego, “they have committed to analysing alternative agreements with Globalia which could bring significant benefits.” The executive also said that it was “very disappointing” to have to to rescind the agreement which they had to acquire Air Europa.