Iberdrola and Eroski to install 1,000 electric vehicle charging points at 300 of group’s sites

19th June 2024

Link Securities | As reported by the Bolsamania.com portal, Iberdrola (IBE) and Eroski have reached an agreement to install 1,000 charging points of different power ratings for electric vehicles at around 300 of the distribution group’s sites in 11 autonomous communities over the next three years.

The new facilities will use 100% green energy, from renewable sources with a guarantee of origin certificate, and will save 30,000 tonnes of CO2 per year, which will have a positive impact on air quality similar to that of 1.5 million trees. With this infrastructure, users will be able to recharge their car batteries while they shop, with a variety of charger powers that will allow them to recharge 100 kilometres from 6 minutes to 45 minutes.

