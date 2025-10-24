Spanish Exports Fall 9.3% Year-on-Year In August

In August, Spanish exports fell by 9.3% year-on-year to €24.4 billion, the lowest figure in four years. Sales abroad were primarily dragged down by the reduction in shipments of energy products (-29.3%); automotive products (-21.8%); non-chemical semi-manufactures (-14.7%); and raw materials (-15.3%). Among key partners, exports decreased to the European Union (EU; -11.3%), the US (-30.5%), and China (-19.9%), but increased to the United Kingdom (+4.5%).

Meanwhile, imports fell by 4.0% to €30.3 billion, marking their lowest figure in over four years. In August, purchases of energy products (-16.5%); chemical products (-11.2%); non-chemical semi-manufactures (-10.3%); and consumer goods (-11.2%) all declined. Imports decreased from the EU (-0.7%), the US (-15.2%), and China (-3.8%), but increased from the United Kingdom (+1.6%).

As a result, the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism reports that Spain registered a trade deficit of €5.98 billion in August 2025, the largest since last January, compared to the €4.76 billion generated in the same month of the previous year.