Top Stories

Spanish Exports Fall 9.3% Year-on-Year In August

TOPICS:
exports spanish2

Posted By: The Corner 24th October 2025

In August, Spanish exports fell by 9.3% year-on-year to €24.4 billion, the lowest figure in four years. Sales abroad were primarily dragged down by the reduction in shipments of energy products (-29.3%); automotive products (-21.8%); non-chemical semi-manufactures (-14.7%); and raw materials (-15.3%). Among key partners, exports decreased to the European Union (EU; -11.3%), the US (-30.5%), and China (-19.9%), but increased to the United Kingdom (+4.5%).

Meanwhile, imports fell by 4.0% to €30.3 billion, marking their lowest figure in over four years. In August, purchases of energy products (-16.5%); chemical products (-11.2%); non-chemical semi-manufactures (-10.3%); and consumer goods (-11.2%) all declined. Imports decreased from the EU (-0.7%), the US (-15.2%), and China (-3.8%), but increased from the United Kingdom (+1.6%).

As a result, the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism reports that Spain registered a trade deficit of €5.98 billion in August 2025, the largest since last January, compared to the €4.76 billion generated in the same month of the previous year.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.