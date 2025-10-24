Fitch affirms Aena’s long- and short-term ratings with stable outlook

Link Securities | Aena (AENA) informed the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) that Fitch Ratings affirmed AENA S.M.E., S.A.“s long-term issuer default rating and EMTN programme rating at ‘A” and its short-term rating at “F1”. The outlook is “stable”.

Fitch explained in its report that the affirmation is based on the solid traffic trend recorded by Aena during 2024 and in the first half of 2025 in its airport network due to the leisure traffic component, as well as on the confirmation of the strength of cash flow generation in a context of low investment levels in Spain and strict cost control.