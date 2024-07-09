Industrial production in Spain rises 0.4% year-on-year in May against 0.2% previously

Link Securities | The National Statistics Institute (INE) published that industrial production in Spain fell by 0.1% in May compared to April in seasonally and calendar adjusted data.

By sector of activity, in May the production of Energy increased by 1.4% and grew the most, while that of Capital Goods fell the most, by 1.1%.

On a year-on-year basis, industrial production, adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects, increased by 0.4% in Spain in May (0.2% in April). Unadjusted, and according to the original series, industrial production increased by 0.2% year-on-year in May, compared with 12.7% in April (the Easter effect, which fell in April in 2023 and in March in 2024).

By sector, and in indices adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects, it should be noted that the production of non-durable consumer goods grew the most (2.7%), while that of energy fell the most (-1.3%).