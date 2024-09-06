MasOrange announces voluntary redundancy plan for maximum of 795 workers

Alphavalue / Divacons | MasOrange, the telecommunications company resulting from the merger of Orange and Masmovil in Spain, announced a voluntary redundancy plan for a maximum of 795 workers, which represents 9.5% of the 8,400 employees that make up the company’s current workforce, according to an internal communiqué sent to employees. Yesterday, MasOrange agreed with the government to maintain the workforce, although it is a question of voluntary redundancies, and forced redundancies are not completely ruled out if the quota of volunteers is not covered.

The negotiating table between companies and unions will be set up on 17 September and will have one month to reach an agreement. Unions have rejected the adjustment. Orange and Masmóvil closed on 26 March the pending issues to seal their 50/50 merger in Spain, after a deal valued at around €18.6 billion, and from that same day they began to operate as a single company with a workforce of around 8,400 employees, 6,600 of whom came from Orange and around 1,800 from Masmóvil.