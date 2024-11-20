More than 93% of OHLA debt bondholders support recapitalisation plan

Alphavalue / Divacons | The construction company received the backing of more than 93% of its debt bondholders to implement the group’s recapitalisation plan, which aims to improve its financial situation, ensure the sustainability of its debt by progressively reducing its indebtedness and strengthen its capital structure. The construction company informed the Spanish National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) yesterday that, with this level of adhesions, it has ‘sufficient majority’ to carry out the modifications to the terms and conditions of the Bonds that are necessary to implement the recapitalisation operation.

To this end, OHLA informs that in the coming weeks it will launch a consent solicitation process for the approval of such amendments by the Bondholders.