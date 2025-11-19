Number of house sales in Spain rises 3.8% year-on-year in September to 63,794 transactions

Link Securities | According to data from the Property Rights Transfer Statistics (ETDP) published by the National Statistics Institute (INE), in September the number of home sales in Spain increased by 3.8% year-on-year to 63,794 transactions, the highest figure for a month of September since the series began in 2007. Thus, up to September (9M2025), the number of home sales transactions has accumulated a year-on-year growth of 14.4%.

It should be noted that in September, 93.1% of homes sold were privately owned and 6.9% were subsidised. In year-on-year terms, the number of privately owned homes sold increased by 4.7%, while the number of subsidised homes sold decreased by 6.9%.In addition, 21.7% of the homes transferred by sale in September were new and 78.3% were used. The number of transactions involving new homes increased by 10.8% compared to September 2024 and the number involving used homes increased by2.0%.