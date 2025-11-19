Cirsa acquires 50% of Gran Casino de La Mamounia in Marrakesh

Alphavalue/ Divacons | The gaming company, through its subsidiary Cirsa International Business Corporation, has acquired 50% of the Grand Casino de La Mamounia in Marrakesh (Morocco), according to a statement released yesterday. The casino is located in the Hotel La Mamounia, one of the most renowned luxury establishments in Africa.

This comes just two months after the agreement of intent to acquire four other establishments in Peru and the desire to acquire a stake in the cryptocurrency ATM firm Bitbase.