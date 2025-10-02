Number of unemployed in Spain falls by 4,846 in September; unemployment at 2.42 million

Bankinter | The number of unemployed people fell by 4,846 in September, from +21,905 in August. Unemployment now stands at 2.42 million people (down 0.2% month-on-month and 5.97% year-on-year).

Bankinter team’s view: The number of unemployed fell slightly in September, resuming the decline seen since February, with the only increase occurring in August. The unemployment rate according to the Active Population Survey (EPA) in Q2 2025 stood at 10.29%.

Our estimates point to an unemployment rate (EPA) of 10.2% by the end of the year and 10.1% in 2026.