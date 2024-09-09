Redeia’s possible transfer of Hispasat’s satellites to Indra could be largest operation of listed companies State has a stake in

Link Securities | The possible transfer of the Spanish satellite group Hispasat to Indra (IDR) by Redeia (RED) could become the largest transaction so far carried out by state-owned companies, which in turn are listed on the stock exchange, according to Expansión newspaper on Monday.

This means that, according to legislation (Ley de Sociedades de Capital and other regulations), it could be considered a related-party transaction. This opens the door for shareholders other than the State to legally demand clarification of the transaction and, if necessary, legal liability for the management teams if it is carried out without their consent.