Spain: Housing prices rise by 12% annually, triple the rate of wage growth

According to data released by the National Statistics Institute (INE), the year-on-year variation in the Housing Price Index (IPV) moderated by 0.7 percentage points in Q2 2026, settling at 12.2% (down from 12.9% in Q1 2026).

By property type, new home prices grew at an annual rate of 7.4% in Q2 2026, representing a 1.7 percentage point moderation compared to the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, second-hand home prices rose by 12.9% year-on-year over the period analyzed, six-tenths of a percentage point lower than in Q1 2026. On a quarterly basis, housing prices climbed 1.0% between April and June for new builds, while existing home prices increased by 3.7%.