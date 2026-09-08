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Spain: Housing prices rise by 12% annually, triple the rate of wage growth

TOPICS:
spain housing market special

Posted By: The Corner 8th September 2026

According to data released by the National Statistics Institute (INE), the year-on-year variation in the Housing Price Index (IPV) moderated by 0.7 percentage points in Q2 2026, settling at 12.2% (down from 12.9% in Q1 2026).

By property type, new home prices grew at an annual rate of 7.4% in Q2 2026, representing a 1.7 percentage point moderation compared to the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, second-hand home prices rose by 12.9% year-on-year over the period analyzed, six-tenths of a percentage point lower than in Q1 2026. On a quarterly basis, housing prices climbed 1.0% between April and June for new builds, while existing home prices increased by 3.7%.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.