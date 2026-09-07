CNMV admits takeover bid for Azkoyen at €10 per share

Spain’s National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) on Friday admitted for processing the application by Ohmnia Electronics to launch a voluntary public takeover bid (OPA) for Navarra-based group Azkoyen. This follows the offer submitted in August by Ohmnia—a company backed by Clerbil (the entity chaired by José Antonio Jainaga, chairman of Talgo and Sidenor), alongside the Basque Government, the BBK Foundation, and Kutxabank, among others—for the specialist in vending machines, payment systems, and access control.

The transaction, described as “friendly” by Azkoyen’s own board of directors, values 100% of the company at 244 million euros—equivalent to 10 euros per share—and is subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of over 50% of Azkoyen’s share capital.

An acceptance period will now be opened. If successfully concluded, the agreement will allow Ohmnia, a manufacturer of metal products and electronic systems, to integrate under the umbrella of the listed firm, which will remain publicly traded on the stock exchange.