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CNMV admits takeover bid for Azkoyen at €10 per share

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Azkoyen

Posted By: The Corner 7th September 2026

Spain’s National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) on Friday admitted for processing the application by Ohmnia Electronics to launch a voluntary public takeover bid (OPA) for Navarra-based group Azkoyen. This follows the offer submitted in August by Ohmnia—a company backed by Clerbil (the entity chaired by José Antonio Jainaga, chairman of Talgo and Sidenor), alongside the Basque Government, the BBK Foundation, and Kutxabank, among others—for the specialist in vending machines, payment systems, and access control.

The transaction, described as “friendly” by Azkoyen’s own board of directors, values 100% of the company at 244 million euros—equivalent to 10 euros per share—and is subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of over 50% of Azkoyen’s share capital.

An acceptance period will now be opened. If successfully concluded, the agreement will allow Ohmnia, a manufacturer of metal products and electronic systems, to integrate under the umbrella of the listed firm, which will remain publicly traded on the stock exchange.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.