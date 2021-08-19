Spain Receives The First 9 Billion From Europe

Yesterday, the European Commission transferred to Spain the first 9 billion euros of the 69.5 billion it has been allocated from the funds of the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism, within the framework of the Next Generation programme. This amount represents 13% of the total. It is a long-awaited injection, second only to the amount received by Italy, which comes almost a year and a half after the declaration of the pandemic.



It is, in any case, the end of a road that also serves as a beginning, because the payments will be periodic until 2026 and because they will be subject to the approval of such crucial reforms as those of the labour market or the pension system, which are under negotiation, opening an era of regulatory changes.

The plan for the funds hinges on three axes: ensuring a green transition – with 40% of the funds and the objective of neutral emissions by 2050 -, supporting the digital transition – it receives 28% of the funds and includes 3,000 million to digitalise SMEs and 3,200 million for the Administration, among others – and reinforcing economic and social resilience, with special attention to limiting temporary hiring (with an investment of 2,400 million) and high youth unemployment (2,800 million).



Meeting the targets is crucial to receiving the rest of the funds, with Brussels reviewing compliance with the 212 major investments and reforms included in the Spanish plan, which was given the final go-ahead on 13 July. The Spanish plan includes the digitalization of one million SMEs, the rehabilitation of a million homes, the training of 2.6 million people in digital skills, a fleet of 250,000 electric cars by 2023, the promotion of the Mediterranean and Atlantic corridors, the 2.8 billion for youth unemployment… The payment schedule foresees receiving a further 10 billion by the end of the year, which is taken for granted as it takes into account projects or measures that have already been completed. By mid-2022, a further 12 billion would be paid out, pending the labour reform. Thus, there will be at least 31 billion in one year, which will force all administrations to mobilise. Of the 69.5 billion, 7.25 billion have already been allocated to the autonomous regions, focusing on ecological transition, housing, education and health, in an attempt to ensure maximum implementation on the ground.