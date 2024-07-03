Spain: Record number of Social Security contributors in June – 21.3 million – after 46,783 drop in unemployment

According to data from the Ministry of Labour and Social Economy, the number of unemployed registered with the State Public Employment Service (SEPE) fell by 46,783 people in June compared to May (-1.8%), to 2,561,067 people, the lowest figure since August 2008.

The improvement in unemployment was mainly due to hotels and catering and trade. Compared with the level of June 2023, unemployment fell by 127,775 persons (-4.75%).

Meanwhile, according to data from the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, the average number of Social Security affiliates increased in June by 71,095 (+0.3% vs. May), to 21,392,889 affiliates, which represents a new record. In year-on-year terms, the number of new Social Security registrations increased in June by 522,949 (2.5%). In seasonally adjusted terms, the number of Social Security affiliates increased in June by 31,311 persons, to 21,167,154 affiliates.