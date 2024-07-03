Government approves largest public employment offer in history, 40,000 vacancies

The government has approved the largest public employment offer in history, with 40,146 vacancies. However, the trade unions do not support the offer as they consider that it does not cover the staff deficit that the administration has been carrying since the outbreak of the financial crisis in 2008. A staffing gap that the CCOO unión puts at 65,000. The measure does not convince CSIF, the civil servants’ union, which promises a “hot autumn” despite the fact that Pedro Sánchez has created more than half a million civil service jobs since he took office. Only UGT has given its approval to the measure.

Of the posts advertised, 31,000 are for the state administration (3,158 for the civil guard, 2,857 for the national police, 2,660 for the armed forces…) with a 10% reserve for people with disabilities (600 with intellectual disabilities). Another 8,500 vacancies are to improve citizen services and 2,500 for the administration of justice.