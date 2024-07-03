Exxon, Chevron, Shell and TotalEnergies interested in buying 40% of Galp’s offshore field in Namibia

Norbolsa | Many majors are interested in taking a 40% stake in Galp’s major offshore field in Namibia. Among the candidates are Exxon, Chevron, Shell, TotalEnergies, Petrobras, Woodside Energy and Apache Energy.

This field, Mopane, has estimated reserves of 10 billion barrels and could be worth around $10 billion.

Namibia, which lacks oil and gas production, has attracted huge interest from international energy companies in recent years following a series of discoveries by TotalEnergies, Shell and Galp.