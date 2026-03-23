Spain to implement two decrees containing measures worth €5 billion to mitigate impact of war

Bankinter | The Government has announced two decrees containing measures worth €5 billion to mitigate the impact of the war. The first includes short-term measures to reduce taxes on electricity, such as the Special Tax on Electricity at 0.5% (down from 5.11%) until June 2026; the Hydrocarbon Tax on diesel, unleaded petrol, fuel oil, LPG, natural gas and kerosene is reduced; and a reduction in VAT on electricity for vulnerable consumers (<10 kW) and on natural gas and fuels to 10% (from 21%). For transport, direct aid of €0.20 per litre for hauliers, aid for agricultural diesel and fishermen, as well as compensation for the rise in fertiliser prices. The second, concerning housing, extends rent controls for two years, similar to those in place during the previous crisis.