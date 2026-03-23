IEA director describes this crisis as worse than both 1970s oil crises combined

Norbolsa | Trump has given Iran 48 hours to open the Strait of Hormuz, failing which he will begin targeting its power facilities, but Iran is threatening to attack the critical infrastructure of all its neighbours. In addition to the latest ‘threats’, there is concern that we are now entering the fourth week of the conflict, with no sign of a solution, which increases the likelihood of facing more far-reaching scenarios where the damage in terms of growth and inflation is greater.

Oil is currently trading at $113/bbl and gas at €62/MWh. The director of the IEA describes this crisis as worse than the two oil crises of the 1970s combined.