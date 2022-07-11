Spain Under Sánchez: Worst GDP Performance In 2018-2021

“Sánchez could not stand that for two years in a row, 2021 and 2022, the growth rate of the Gross Domestic Product has been revised downwards, in the first quarter of the year. This has triggered the dismissal of the president of the National Institute of Statistics, Juan Manuel Rodríguez Poo. A discreet and honest professor of Fundamentals of Economic Analysis at the University of Cantabria, appointed president of the INE by the Sánchez government. Poo has not hesitated to publish what he gets from the data collected and analysed by the Institute’s officials, without realising that these downward revisions of the Product feel like a shot at Moncloa and the Economy” El Nuevo Lunes explains in this week’s edition.

“Sánchez cannot bear the fact that at the end of his four-year term, the increase in Spanish per capita income will be at the bottom of the Union’s countries. In 2018, GDP per capita was 25,750 euros with a rise of 3.1%, which in 2019 rose by 2.6% to 26,420. However, in 2020, the year of the pandemic, it fell by 10.3% to 23,690 euros, the sharpest decline in the Union. This was only partially overcome in 2021 to 25,460 euros with a growth of 7.5% but still below the 2018 product. Forecasts for 2022 are essential to present a presentable result”.