Spain welcomes 9.4 million international tourists in May, 1.5% more than in same month last year

3rd July 2025

CdM | Spain received 9.4 million international tourists in May, 1.5% more than in the same month last year, whose total expenditure reached €12.254 billion, an increase of 4.9%, according to data published by the National Statistics Institute (INE).

The United Kingdom was the main country of residence, with almost 2.1 million tourists and an increase of 7.3% compared to May 2024. France accounted for 1.2 million (down 6.7%) and Germany for 1.2 million (down 6.1%).

The number of tourists using market accommodation as their main type of accommodation increased by 0.4% year-on-year. Within this type, hotel accommodation fell by 1.7%, while rented accommodation grew by 14.8%. Non-market accommodation increased by 9%.

The majority of tourists stayed for four to seven nights, with more than 4.7 million and an annual decrease of 0.4%. The number of visitors increased by 9.2% among those not staying overnight (day visitors) and by 6% among tourists staying longer (more than 15 nights).

Almost 7 million tourists travelled without a package tour in May, 0.8% more. More than 2.4 million arrived with a package tour, 3.8% more.

By autonomous community, the Balearic Islands were the main destination for tourists in May, with 21.2% of the total. They were followed by Catalonia (20.5%) and Andalusia (15.5%). In addition, 0.2% fewer tourists arrived in the Balearic Islands than in May 2024, 5.6% fewer in Catalonia and 8.1% more in Andalusia.

In the first five months of 2025, the number of tourists visiting Spain increased by 5.5% to over 35 million. The main countries of origin in the first five months were the United Kingdom (with nearly 6.8 million and an increase of 6.9%), France (with almost 4.6 million and an increase of 3.9%) and Germany (with more than 4.5 million, up 1.8%). The regions that received the most tourists were Catalonia (7.3 million, up 2.2% on the same period in 2024), the Canary Islands (6.8 million, up 4.1%) and Andalusia (5.4 million, up 9.6%).

The average expenditure per tourist was €1,304, with an annual increase of 3.3%. Meanwhile, average daily expenditure grew by 1.9% to 209 euros.

The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.