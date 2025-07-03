Spain welcomes 9.4 million international tourists in May, 1.5% more than in same month last year

CdM | Spain received 9.4 million international tourists in May, 1.5% more than in the same month last year, whose total expenditure reached €12.254 billion, an increase of 4.9%, according to data published by the National Statistics Institute (INE).

The United Kingdom was the main country of residence, with almost 2.1 million tourists and an increase of 7.3% compared to May 2024. France accounted for 1.2 million (down 6.7%) and Germany for 1.2 million (down 6.1%).

The number of tourists using market accommodation as their main type of accommodation increased by 0.4% year-on-year. Within this type, hotel accommodation fell by 1.7%, while rented accommodation grew by 14.8%. Non-market accommodation increased by 9%.

The majority of tourists stayed for four to seven nights, with more than 4.7 million and an annual decrease of 0.4%. The number of visitors increased by 9.2% among those not staying overnight (day visitors) and by 6% among tourists staying longer (more than 15 nights).

Almost 7 million tourists travelled without a package tour in May, 0.8% more. More than 2.4 million arrived with a package tour, 3.8% more.

By autonomous community, the Balearic Islands were the main destination for tourists in May, with 21.2% of the total. They were followed by Catalonia (20.5%) and Andalusia (15.5%). In addition, 0.2% fewer tourists arrived in the Balearic Islands than in May 2024, 5.6% fewer in Catalonia and 8.1% more in Andalusia.

In the first five months of 2025, the number of tourists visiting Spain increased by 5.5% to over 35 million. The main countries of origin in the first five months were the United Kingdom (with nearly 6.8 million and an increase of 6.9%), France (with almost 4.6 million and an increase of 3.9%) and Germany (with more than 4.5 million, up 1.8%). The regions that received the most tourists were Catalonia (7.3 million, up 2.2% on the same period in 2024), the Canary Islands (6.8 million, up 4.1%) and Andalusia (5.4 million, up 9.6%).

The average expenditure per tourist was €1,304, with an annual increase of 3.3%. Meanwhile, average daily expenditure grew by 1.9% to 209 euros.