Spanish hotels’ revenue up 6.9% during first half of 2025

Posted By: The Corner 30th July 2025

Link Securities | Hotel revenues continue to rise, driven by positive tourism data—which continues to break records—and higher rates, according to the newspaper Expansión.

According to the Hotel Sector Barometer, compiled by STR and Cushman & Wakefield, Spanish hotels increased their revenue by 6.9% in 1H2025, at a time when occupancy stabilised at peak levels.

Specifically, during the period, hotel occupancy stood at 73.1%, which translates into 0.4% more than in the same period last year. Between January and June, ADR (average daily rate) grew by 6.5% to €158.2, while RevPAR (revenue per available room) reached €115.7, up 6.9%.

