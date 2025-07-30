Top Stories

JP Morgan, Acciona’s third largest shareholder, discloses 3.15% stake worth €300 million

TOPICS:
Acciona

Posted By: The Corner 30th July 2025

Link Securities | JP Morgan has disclosed a 3.15% stake in Acciona valued at current market prices at around €300 million, according to the records of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV’), as reported today by elEconomista newspaper. Specifically, the US investment bank crossed this threshold on 23 July and notified the market on Tuesday. This translates into 766,924 shares indirectly and 961,968 shares through financial instruments, in this case equity swaps. This move makes JP Morgan the third largest shareholder in the Spanish infrastructure company, behind only the Entrecanales family, which controls 55% of its capital, and BlackRock, which holds another 3.5%.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.