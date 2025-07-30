JP Morgan, Acciona’s third largest shareholder, discloses 3.15% stake worth €300 million

Link Securities | JP Morgan has disclosed a 3.15% stake in Acciona valued at current market prices at around €300 million, according to the records of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV’), as reported today by elEconomista newspaper. Specifically, the US investment bank crossed this threshold on 23 July and notified the market on Tuesday. This translates into 766,924 shares indirectly and 961,968 shares through financial instruments, in this case equity swaps. This move makes JP Morgan the third largest shareholder in the Spanish infrastructure company, behind only the Entrecanales family, which controls 55% of its capital, and BlackRock, which holds another 3.5%.