Top Stories

Aena’s net profit for June up 11% to €894 million, Commercial area stands out positively

TOPICS:
aenasede

Posted By: The Corner 30th July 2025

Intermoney | The company (Hold, PO £24) announced its H1 2025 results this morning and will hold a conference call at 1 p.m. The figures for the first half, together with our estimates, are shown in the table below. Based on traffic levels in Spain in the first half, which grew by 4.5%, Aena generated EBITDA of €1.692 billion (up 9%) in June, slightly below the Intermoney estimate (€1.707 billion). By business, Aeronautics (EBITDA up 5% to €701 million against the Intermoney estimate of €725 million) reflected a modest increase (2%) in costs per passenger in 1H to €5.8, against the Intermoney estimate of €5.8, although it was passenger revenue that fell short of Intermoney’s figure of (€10.6 versus €10.4). The Commercial area (up 10% against the Intermoney estimate of 7%) confirmed its growth in average revenues, but margins declined slightly, as in Q1. International (up 24% to €196 million) consolidated all of its business in Brazil this year and was in line with the Intermoney estimate (€199 million). Net profit at June rose by 11% to €894 million (Intermoney estimate €919 million).

We are not changing our forecasts for the period 25-27 following the latest annual results, which we raised to an average of 3% for EBITDA for the period 25-27 in our update last June.

17538641450893526380225322276629

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.