Norbolsa | The German government will back a draft budget for 2026 on Wednesday that includes record investment of €126.7 billion and a loan of €174.3 billion as part of its fiscal bazooka for infrastructure and defence.

The draft budget for 2026, with total spending of €520.5 billion, includes €126.7 billion in investments aimed at modernising the country (10% above 2025 and 70% above 2024).