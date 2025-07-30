Trump ‘probably’ to impose 15-20% tariff on countries that have not negotiated agreements

Link Securities | The digital portal Bolsamania.com reported that President Donald Trump has indicated that he will ‘probably’ implement a general tariff of between 15 and 20% on imports to the United States from countries that have not negotiated separate trade agreements. ‘For the world, I would say it will be somewhere between 15 and 20%… I just want to be nice,’ the president said during a press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland. ‘I would say in the range of 15 to 20%, probably one of those two numbers.’The figure is slightly above the 10% base tariff that Trump unveiled last April during his famous ‘Freedom Day’ when he announced the reciprocal tariffs. These statements come at a time when dozens of countries have yet to negotiate trade agreements with the United States as the 1 August deadline approaches. ‘We are going to set a tariff for essentially the rest of the world, and that is what they are going to pay if they want to do business in the United States, because they cannot sit down and make 200 agreements,’ Trump said.

On the other hand, at the same press conference, Trump gave his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin ‘10 to 12 days’ to reach an agreement with Ukraine if he wants to avoid a barrage of sanctions with secondary tariffs for anyone who buys its oil. ‘I am disappointed with President Putin,’ Trump said, speaking alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer before their meeting in Scotland. ‘I am going to reduce the 50 days I gave him to a shorter number, because I think I already know the answer to what is going to happen.’