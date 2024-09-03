Spanish surplus moderates in June to €5.02bn, down from €5.56bn in May

Singular Bank | According to the Bank of Spain, Spain’s current account balance showed a slight decline during the month of June, moderating its surplus to €5.02 billion, down from €5.56 billion in May.

The current account balance in the first six months of the year recorded a surplus of €25.4 billion, an increase of 33% compared with the same period in 2023, according to data published by the Bank of Spain.

By components, the balance of goods and services showed a balance of €7.7 billion (€6.1 billion in June 2023). Tourism contributed a balance of €6.0 billion (€5.1 billion in the same month of 2023), with growth rates of 17% in receipts and 15% in payments.