The Investigation Of Large Fortunes Would Raise To €38 Bn, Half Of The Non-Refundable European Funds

The experts of the Spanish Ministry of Finance (GESTHA in its english acronym), who form the most representative group within the Ministry and the Tax Agency, estimate that the investigation of large fortunes would raise half of the non-refundable European funds, after the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) has uncovered the secret files of 14 law firms that reveal opaque societies of politicians, millionaires and artists from more than 90 countries.

Specifically, GESTHA calls for the reinforcement of tax investigations into the most serious tax crimes and frauds in order to close the hole through which 38 billion euros – half of the non-refundable Next Generation EU Funds – are escaping due to the greater differential of the underground economy in Spain compared to the European average, as well as to reduce the 41.911 billion in pending tax debts in 2020, and to avoid the 82% drop in reports to the Public Prosecutor’s Office of tax crimes and 72% in the criminal quotas discovered, basically due to the current limitation of the competences of the experts. In view of this, they reiterate the importance of creating a Senior Tax Service.

In this context, GESTHA believes that the Pandora Papers reveal the weaknesses of the Tax Agency, which it urges to allow the experts to immediately start investigating the people mentioned in these papers in order to settle the proceedings or file complaints for possible tax offences committed.

Despite the time referred to in the Pandora Papers, if these people have not included the ownership of these offshore companies or properties abroad in the 720 model of assets abroad, these amounts will be classified as an unjustified capital gain that must be taxed in the general income tax base of the last non-prescribed year, in general in the 2017 personal income tax.

Therefore, any property abroad not declared in the 720 model for an amount greater than 250,000 euros for residents in Catalonia, 275,862 euros in Madrid or 267,000 euros in the Autonomous Communities with a maximum marginal rate of 45% in 2017, could be subject to an alleged offence against the Public Treasury.

Too many precedents

GESTHA criticises the slowness of the Treasury when investigating people with opaque accounts in the LGT Bank in Liechtenstein, HSBC in Switzerland, Panama Papers in 2016, Castellana Papers, Paradise Papers, or the accounts of the King emeritus, allowing them to declare “voluntarily” and pay in after the deadline, avoiding penalties for crimes and fines or sanctions for evasions committed.

For this reason, the tax office experts are calling for the Agencia Tributaria to act quickly to prevent these people with large incomes and assets from regularising their affairs before an inspection is initiated, as they belong to the group of people and companies that, together with multinationals, are responsible for 70% of the estimated tax evasion in the country.