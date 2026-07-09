Spain proposes issuing €850 billion annually in common EU debt (without European debt, euro cannot rival dollar)

The Spanish Economy Minister, Carlos Cuerpo, will champion an ambitious proposal before his Eurogroup counterparts today to issue up to €850 billion annually in common European debt. The objective: to create a benchmark safe asset for the bloc’s companies, save billions in financing costs, and reinforce the status of the euro. The initiative, which Euronews has accessed, projects an outstanding balance of €5 trillion in just five years if the 27 member states sign on. However, opposition from Berlin and The Hague puts it, once again, to the test of “variable geometry.”

The document, which Moncloa has described as a “decisive step toward fiscal union,” details the creation of a European Sovereign Mechanism (ESM). The European Commission would be responsible for centralizing a portion of the financing programs of the member states that voluntarily join. In exchange, participating countries must strictly comply with EU fiscal rules—a concession aimed at appeasing the northern hawks.

In terms of savings, Spain estimates that a centralized issuance mechanism, assuming financing costs equivalent to those of the German Bund, would generate savings of approximately €5 billion per year. That figure would rise to over €25 billion once the issued volume reaches €5 trillion, significantly reducing the interest bill for member states with higher risk premiums, such as Italy or Spain itself.