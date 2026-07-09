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Trump now says Spain “completely redeemed itself” by committing to a major NATO payment

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Posted By: The Corner 9th July 2026

“I must say I had problems with Spain, and I still do, but today Spain completely redeemed itself. Spain was very generous today… they agreed to a major payment request, and if they hadn’t, we wouldn’t even be talking to them,” the US President stated just hours after publicly lashing out against Spain—calling it “a terrible partner” and “a lost cause”—and against Spaniards, whom he labeled “bad people.” This initial backlash was triggered by the Spanish Government’s refusal to raise defense spending from 2.1% to 5% of GDP, a commitment NATO allies made a year ago.

The Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, played down these attacks, assuring that bilateral relations with the United States remain very positive. Meanwhile, the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, is scheduled to hold a working meeting this Thursday with the US Ambassador to Spain, Benjamin Leon Jr.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.