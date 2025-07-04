Spanish Government to Announce Public Employment Offer of Up to 27,000 Positions, 15% fewer Than in 2024

The Spanish government will release a Public Employment Offer (OEP) this year for up to 27,000 positions for the General State Administration (AGE), a 15% decrease compared to last year’s offering. The CCOO trade union, which did not support last year’s OEP—considering it insufficient—estimates around 27,000 positions, with 16,500 being newly created. These figures do not include positions for the Armed Forces and State Security Forces.

The reduced number of positions offered has not satisfied the unions, who have rejected the latest proposal as insufficient. This marks another disagreement with the Executive on public employment matters.

Last year, the government offered 31,465 positions for the General State Administration, of which 10,625 were for internal promotion and the remaining 20,840 for open access.

According to figures provided by CCOO, approximately 12,000 public employees retired or left their positions in the last year, meaning the budgeted positions for civil service exams in 2025 are, in their view, insufficient. “Never before had the barrier of 10,000 departures been surpassed,” they explained. They estimated that 26,500 open-access positions were needed for this year, a figure far from the 16,500 offered by the government