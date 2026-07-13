Spanish stock market distributes €26,399 million in dividends (up 21%) in first half of year

Spanish listed companies distributed €26,399 million in dividends to their shareholders during the first half of 2026, representing a 21.65% increase compared to the same period last year.

In June of this year alone, BME (the stock market operator) recorded dividend payouts to shareholders from Ebro Foods, IAG, HBX, Bankinter, Acciona Energía, Telefónica, Puig, Atresmedia, Clínica Baviera, Elecnor, Iberpapel, Viscofan, Banco Sabadell, Laboratorio Reig Jofre, Aperam, Ferrovial, Almirall, and ArcelorMittal.

Now in July—typically one of the peak months for dividend distribution—around thirty Spanish listed companies will distribute over €7,556 million to their shareholders, featuring prominent firms such as Iberdrola, Endesa, Repsol, and ACS.

Market Capitalization Growth

Additionally, so far in 2026, the Spanish stock market capitalization has risen by 9.3% (equivalent to €148,712 million) compared to the close of 2025. Over the last 12 months, the market capitalization has grown by 25.53%, equivalent to €354,106 million.

At the end of June, the leading companies on the Spanish stock market by market capitalization were: