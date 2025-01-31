Top Stories

CPI rises two tenths and starts year at 3% due to increase in electricity and gasoline prices

TOPICS:
inflation rises

Posted By: The Corner 31st January 2025

With the advance of the year-on-year CPI in the first month of 2025, inflation has recorded four consecutive months of increases, reaching its highest value since June, when it stood at 3.4%. The INE includes in the advance data of the CPI an estimate of core inflation (excluding unprocessed food and energy products), which decreased by two tenths in January, down to 2.4%.

In monthly terms (January 2025 compared to December 2024), the CPI increased by 0.2%, three tenths more than it did in December. This is the largest rise in inflation for a January since the year 2000. The INE has explained that the rise in the CPI to 3% is due to the increase in fuel prices and, to a lesser extent, to electricity prices, which rose more in January than in the same month of the previous year. Starting from January 1 of this year, the VAT on electricity has returned to 21%, compared to the rate of 10% that was applied until December 31, 2024.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.