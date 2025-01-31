Trump’s plan to freeze government programme grants and loans blocked

BancaMarch | Trump’s plan to freeze government programme grants and loans has been blocked. The new administration’s measures have caused a stir across the country, as they could freeze payments to medical research programmes, road construction or natural disaster aid. The federal judge issued the temporary stay just minutes before the executive order was due to take effect and scheduled a hearing for 3 February.

The White House has issued a statement arguing that the order was necessary to ensure that federal aid programmes are aligned with the priorities of the Republican president.

It also said that funding for Medicaid, farmers, small businesses, rental assistance and preschool would continue uninterrupted.