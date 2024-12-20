Government loses 20 votes in Congress in just one day

The PSOE suffered around twenty defeats in the Plenary of Congress this Thursday, which sets a record for them in a single day (the previous record was eight). With this, they closed the first year of Government with 75 defeats that not only pertain to control initiatives without legal effects but also to laws.



In the first round of votes during the plenary session, when amendments to the Law Against Food Waste were being voted on, the Government faced about fifteen defeats among amendments they wanted to incorporate but could not, opposition proposals they failed to block, and unsuccessful individual votes to revoke unwanted legal changes. The law initially promoted by the Ministry of Agriculture was approved this Thursday, but along the way, it underwent numerous modifications that soften its application, postpone the requirement of obligations, and reduce the penalties for non-compliance.



Hours later, the votes on the motions debated last Tuesday arrived, and the PSOE lost three points on a text from the PNV regarding supplies for the industry in decarbonization processes. In one of the votes, Sumar, their partner in the Government, even distanced themselves. Then, the socialists saw how PP and Vox, thanks to the abstention of PNV and Junts, undermined a Bildu initiative to increase severance pay, which they and their Sumar partners had voted in favor of.



After that, the law on the European tax on multinationals was voted on, in which the Government included part of its tax reform, and the PSOE suffered another four defeats: they could not amend the preamble, nor could they prevent proposals from PP and Junts to repeal the legal basis for taxing energy companies, reduce the VAT on dairy products to 4%, and approve tax deductions for donations to those affected by the DANA.