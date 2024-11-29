The PSOE of Sánchez: another Bulgarian-style congress while judges investigate his wife, his brother, his former number two, the Attorney General…

A total of 29 magistrates—11 of them from the Supreme Court—have so far supported the four criminal proceedings that will be the elephant in the room at the 41st PSOE congress, which starts this Friday in Seville. The four have a common factor: they involve positions and individuals linked to the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez. Three of them are investigating corruption crimes, as explained by the digital newspaper El Español. Sánchez’s wife, Begoña Gómez; his brother, David Sánchez; his Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz; and his right-hand man in the party and government, José Luis Ábalos, are facing criminal investigations with no signs of an imminent dismissal…

Today, Juan Lobato, who was until yesterday the Secretary General of the PSOE in Madrid, will testify before the judge. He is a critical voice that was recently ousted by the Sánchez faction because he suspected the origin of an email sent to him from La Moncloa containing confidential data about a taxpayer, the boyfriend of the President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. A confessed tax evader, with whom Sánchez and his team continue to attack the regional president of the PP. However, if the leak of that taxpayer’s data from Moncloa is confirmed, the president himself could end up in trouble. More trouble.

Meanwhile, the 41st Congress will reaffirm all the proposals from the leadership while the Sánchez supporters prepare to take power in those federations that have shown any signs of criticism towards the party’s caudillista drift (those in Madrid, Castilla-León, Aragón…). Although it will be difficult for them to eliminate the dissent from the President of Castilla La Mancha, García Page, the only socialist who today wins elections and governs without the need for pacts that until yesterday the PSOE considered unnatural.

El PSOE de Sánchez comienza otro congreso a la búlgara mientras los jueces investigan a su mujer, a su hermano, al que fue su número dos, al Fiscal General…

Un total de 29 magistrados –11 de ellos del Tribunal Supremo– han respaldado hasta ahora los cuatro procesos penales que serán el elefante en la habitación del 41 congreso del PSOE, que empieza este viernes en Sevilla. Los cuatro tienen un factor común: afectan a cargos y personas vinculadas al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez. En tres de ellos se investigan delitos de corrupción, como explica el diario digital El Español.

La esposa de Sánchez, Begoña Gómez; su hermano, David Sánchez; su fiscal general, Álvaro García Ortiz, y quien fue su brazo derecho en el partido y en el Gobierno, José Luis Ábalos, afrontan investigaciones penales sin visos de un inminente archivo…

Hoy mismo declara ante el juez el que ha sido hasta ayer Secretario general del PSOE en Madrid, Juan Lobato, una voz crítica defenestrada hace pocas horas por el sanchismo porque sospechó de la procedencia de un mail que le enviaban desde La Moncloa con datos confidenciales de un contribuyente, novio de la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. Un defraudador fiscal, confeso, con el que Sánchez y su equipo no dejan de atacar a la presidenta regional del PP. Pero si la filtración desde Moncola de esos datos de un contribuyente se confirma, el propio presidente puede acabar con problemas. Con más problemas.

Mientras, el 41 Congreso revalidara a la búlgara todas las propuestas de la dirección mientras los sanchistas se preparan para tomar el poder en aquellas federaciones que hasta ahora han mostrado algún asomo de crítica a la deriva caudillista del partido (las de Madrid, Castilla-León, Aragón…). Aunque será difícil que puedan acabar con la disidencia del presidente de Castilla La Mancha, García Page, el único socialista que hoy gana elecciones y gobierna sin necesidad de pactos que hasta ayer el PSOE consideraba contra natura.