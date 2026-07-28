Unemployment falls below 10%, but Spain still carries 2.5 million unemployed people

The Labour Force Survey (EPA) for the second quarter of 2026 confirms that unemployment continues to fall. The unemployment rate stood at 9.87%, nearly a percentage point lower than in the previous quarter (-0.96 points) and its lowest level since 2008. The number of unemployed people fell by 213,300, down to 2,495,300: a decline of 0.37% in seasonally adjusted terms and by 57,800 people over the past year.

Employment is also advancing. During the quarter, 486,000 jobs were created, reaching a total of 22,779,000 employed people, with an increase of 510,200 over the last twelve months. Meanwhile, the active population grew by 272,700 people, reaching 25,274,300.

“Unemployment dropping below 10% is good news, but it cannot lead us to lower our guard. We still have two and a half million people without a job, and a large part of the growth currently celebrated by the Government relies on the summer season, not on a real transformation of our productive model,” declared Joaquín Pérez, General Secretary of USO.