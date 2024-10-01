Top Stories

China announces new stimulus measures to counter weak PMIs

TOPICS:
People’s Bank of China

Posted By: The Corner 1st October 2024

Norbolsa | New stimulus measures to counteract the weakness of the PMIs. The central bank set the date of early October to cut rates on existing mortgage loans by an average of 50 bps. The market reacted with strong rallies to the news, and buying piled up ahead of the ‘Golden Week’ holiday period that China is celebrating this week. The disappointing PMI data for September, which did not reflect the effects of last week’s battery of measures, the biggest since the pandemic, and which showed a strong determination to tackle deflation, was overlooked.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.